ABRAMS CLAIM: Stacey Abrams Says She Was Nearly Blocked from Voting in Georgia Election
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.21.18
Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Stacey Abrams claimed she was nearly blocked from voting this week; doubling-down on her previous comments that “voter suppression” led to an “unfair” midterm election.
Abrams was speaking with NPR when she stated an Election Day staffer attempted to stop her from casting her ballot; saying “The day I voted, I had to correct the poll worker who said I had filed for an absentee ballot.”
“I did it quietly. I didn’t turn it into a major conversation because, for me, it was about getting through the process,” she added. “But it was also emblematic to me of the privilege that I have.”
“I know the law … There are thousands, millions in Georgia who do not know what their rights are and therefore do not know that they shouldn’t have to wait in four-hour lines in the rain with their children. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they will lose their jobs in order to exercise their democratic right to vote for their leader,” said Abrams
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Hillary Blames Supreme Court Decision for 2016 Election Loss
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.19
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her worldwide excuses tour this week; asserting a Supreme Court decision regarding the “Voting Rights Act” had a major impact in her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.
“Now, I was the first person who ran for president in more than 50 years without the protection of the Voting Rights Act. And let me just say, it makes a difference,” said Clinton at an event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers.
“The latest remarks were seemingly the first time she alleged a structural disadvantage created by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the Court drew Democrats’ ire when it struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act, which was passed in 1965 as a way to secure voting rights for African Americans,” reports Fox News.
.@HillaryClinton: “You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these 4 reasons. Number One: Voter suppression.”
Hillary now blames “voter suppression” as the reason she lost the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/AkwXQcUBw7
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019
“Voters faced intimidation and harassment that echoed some of the worst chapters in our nation’s history,” she said. “Voter ID requirements amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Voter ID requirements, which were literally made up for the purpose of preventing certain people from actually being able to cast a vote that would be counted. We saw fewer voting places, long lines, and malfunctioning equipment — again, in certain places.”
To date, Clinton has blamed her 2016 loss on the mainstream media, Facebook, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, the FBI, James Comey, misogyny, racism, local newspapers, Russia, and more.
