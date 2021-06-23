https://hannity.com/media-room/dead-on-arrival-gop-blocks-dem-voting-bill-with-filibuster-leaders-say-fight-not-over/

ABRAMS CLAIM: Stacey Abrams Says She Was Nearly Blocked from Voting in Georgia Election

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.21.18

Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race Stacey Abrams claimed she was nearly blocked from voting this week; doubling-down on her previous comments that “voter suppression” led to an “unfair” midterm election.

Abrams was speaking with NPR when she stated an Election Day staffer attempted to stop her from casting her ballot; saying “The day I voted, I had to correct the poll worker who said I had filed for an absentee ballot.”

“I did it quietly. I didn’t turn it into a major conversation because, for me, it was about getting through the process,” she added. “But it was also emblematic to me of the privilege that I have.”

“I know the law … There are thousands, millions in Georgia who do not know what their rights are and therefore do not know that they shouldn’t have to wait in four-hour lines in the rain with their children. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether they will lose their jobs in order to exercise their democratic right to vote for their leader,” said Abrams

Read the full interview here.