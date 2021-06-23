https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/06/23/democrats-claims-of-insurrection-are-misplaced-but-we-do-have-genuine-examples-to-look-back-on/

By contributing author Madame Defarge

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa

The arrogance of corruption has been revealed, but we have had the view of the brick wall available to us since the republic first began to collect money if we took the time to observe it. Alexander Hamilton wanted to retrieve money for his friends’ debts more quickly than the states were willing to cough it up. The idea for a constitutional convention was dreamed up and off we roared to oblivion with our rights fluttering in the dust and despite the warnings of Patrick Henry we submitted to our betters.

It requires time and effort to monitor your government which is exactly why the government exists. Ordinary people have hired unproductive people to do drudge work to maintain society. While necessary, it is not difficult.

As with any organism, government seeks to provide itself with sustenance and growth which requires money. The means is to add further regulations to be enforced. This means more money to dispense much to the delight of the politicians we hire to protect our interests, but who are paid by local or international lobbyists.

The scams and criminality that pervade every level of government is forgotten by our citizenry until it becomes too obvious to ignore. There are a few famous examples to use as a springboard for our situation today.

Boss Tweedran New York City in the late 1800s. A new city hall was constructed. It was calculated that it would have been less expensive to build the structure out of solid gold than the materials paid for dozens of times over and then dropped into the pockets of the gang.

Henry Clay an esteemed Senator of his time is quoted in the Congressional Record as reminding his clients that he needed funds immediately. Harry Truman was known as the Senator from Pendergast not Missouri. The Pendergast gang ran the whole state. All elected officials were approved by him.

This brings us to the actual rebellion in Athens, Tennessee, right after WW2. There is much talk about armed revolt in our history but it is rare. A group of veterans had come home and seen the horrible corruption of the mayor and police. The police would beat citizens and arrest them for a public drunk and then collect a commission from the Mayor. It was the equivalent of about $125.00 per head today.

They also stopped busses and got arrested groups of Vets that had drunk a couple of beers for a big payday. Any complaints were met with a blackjack or gunfire. The judges never seemed to find any evidence with which to prosecute them. The Election of 1946 arrived and as usual the ballots were carried away into basements of the courthouse and “counted”. Citizens who wanted to witness the counting were beaten with clubs by the deputies.

This arrangement had been going on for a decade with no pushback from the citizens. However, these boys back from Tarawa, Guadalcanal and Normandy were not impressed. They went down to the armory and requisitioned rifles and dynamite. They then laid siege to the City Hall and jail.

The Mayor called his friend the Governor to send help but unfortunately the Governor was not available. Then of course the mayor, sheriff and other worms either crawled out the windows or surrendered after a few rounds broke out the windows.

The interesting points are these. It took knowledge of another system of government in other areas of the country to bring these young men to rebellion. They now understood that this level of corruption need not be tolerated. The rest of their families and friends would have continued under the yoke indefinitely as this was the only way the city had been operated in the past. Amazingly, the Mayor continued to live in the county afterwards and no charges were brought against either he or the law enforcement officers. But a relatively honest group took over the city.

This system of graft continued thru the US Senate with Bobby Baker, a poor farm boy from South Carolina, who was a fixit man having more power than most senators in the 1950s and 60’s in D.C. When some senators were caught shuffling money in their pockets, he was sacrificed. No senators fell with him and there was no retribution from the voters towards their senators who were involved in taking bribes.

The graft continued thru the Dollar Bill Clinton regime with no retribution for him even though 13 men went to jail for bribery. Now we are seeing McConnell, Biden, Feinstein, Schiff, Schumer and their friends rake it all in from China as well. Even the Governor of New York, Mr. Cuomo, has shown how the intimidation works. One pass of money or a job for a supporter means he has been tainted and sucked into the swamp permanently.

Georgia and Arizona indicate that the corruption continues. Will the people stand up for honest elections? History says no! We are too fat and lazy.

The Madame

Madame Defarge is a regular contributor to The Blue State Conservative and a patriotic American offering opinions on issues of the day while working in the biodiesel refinery and clean water industries, internationally focusing on technologies that make cents.

