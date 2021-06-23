https://hannity.com/media-room/digging-in-loudoun-school-board-boss-refuses-to-stop-equity-training-accuses-parents-of-politics/

THE SWAMP: Six of America’s Ten RICHEST COUNTIES Surround Washington, DC

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.20.18

A new report published by the Washington Examiner this week shows six out of America’s ten richest counties surround the nation’s capital; highlighting the political and economic influence of the DC suburbs in Maryland and Virginia.

According to the Examiner, “Of the top 20 wealthiest counties in the country, half are Washington suburbs” and six are in the top ten.

The data shows the five richest counties in the United States are Loudon County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Howard County, MD; Falls Church City, VA; and Arlington County, VA.

Fairfax City, VA made the list at number ten.

“As the White House has threatened a partial government shutdown over the lack of border wall funding, the local media has been filled with sad stories that local federal workers won’t be able to pay their bills or buy Christmas presents,” writes the Examiner. “In every past shutdown, legislation has been passed to provide back pay to furloughed workers.”

