THE SWAMP: Six of America’s Ten RICHEST COUNTIES Surround Washington, DC
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.20.18
A new report published by the Washington Examiner this week shows six out of America’s ten richest counties surround the nation’s capital; highlighting the political and economic influence of the DC suburbs in Maryland and Virginia.
According to the Examiner, “Of the top 20 wealthiest counties in the country, half are Washington suburbs” and six are in the top ten.
The data shows the five richest counties in the United States are Loudon County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Howard County, MD; Falls Church City, VA; and Arlington County, VA.
Fairfax City, VA made the list at number ten.
“As the White House has threatened a partial government shutdown over the lack of border wall funding, the local media has been filled with sad stories that local federal workers won’t be able to pay their bills or buy Christmas presents,” writes the Examiner. “In every past shutdown, legislation has been passed to provide back pay to furloughed workers.”
Read the full story at the Washington Examiner.
CAKE SHOP CHAOS: Colorado Targets SAME Christian Baker Over Transgender Cake
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.18
The Colorado commission aimed at tackling bigotry and racial prejudice throughout the state is again targeting a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding; this time attacking the chef for refusing to create a confection celebrating transgenderism.
According to the Denver Post, Cake shop owner Jack Phillips is suing Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper after he claimed the state’s Civil Rights Commission again targeted the baker for refusing to “commemorate a gender transition.”
“The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop has sued Gov. John Hickenlooper and state civil rights officials, claiming Colorado has renewed its religious persecution by investigating him — in defiance of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision — for refusing to create a cake commemorating gender transition,” writes the Post.
“Jack Phillips of Lakewood brought the lawsuit late Tuesday night in Denver U.S. District Court against Hickenlooper and members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission,” adds the article.
In June, the Supreme Court ruled that Phillips was exercising his constitutional rights when he refused to bake a cake to commemorate a same-sex wedding; saying it was his “freedom of expression” to deny his services.
Read the full story here.