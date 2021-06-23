https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/dont-believe-it-president-biden-says-gun-lobby-wants-you-to-believe-cities-with-toughest-gun-laws-still-have-the-highest-rates-of-violence/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, gave a speech on gun control (guess the For the People Act is old news) and pulled an Eric Swalwell, saying you’d need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons to take on the U.S. government. Biden also shared a secret: it’s the gun lobby that wants you to believe that cities with the toughest gun control laws have the highest rates of gun violence.

Here’s what makes it true, according to Biden:

But the shootings are happening in Baltimore, regardless.

WaPo’s Glenn Kessler will explain how he’s actually right.

Even if a criminal buys a gun out of state and brings it back to Chicago, wouldn’t Chicago’s tough gun laws stop him from committing a gun crime?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...