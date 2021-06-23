https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559927-former-star-of-drake-josh-pleads-guilty-to-felony-misdemeanor

Former Nickelodeon star Jared “Drake” Bell pled guilty Wednesday to charges following an alleged incident with a 15-year-old girl at a Cleveland, Ohio, night club and inappropriate messages that Bell sent her.

Bell, 34, pleaded guilty via Zoom to one count of felony attempted child endangerment, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Public Information Officer for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Tyler Sinclair confirmed to The Hill.

According the prosecutor’s office, the 15-year-old girl met Bell at a concert in a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

Sinclair said in a statement that “while there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.” Additionally, the county’s prosecuting office learned that Bell allegedly sent the teen “inappropriate social media messages” in the months leading up to the event.

Sinclair said that the teen had a relationship with Bell for several years before the incident.

In October 2018, the minor reported the incident to local police in Canada who then contacted the Cleveland police.

The sentencing for Bell is scheduled for July 12.

In a statement to The Hill, Bell’s defense attorney Ian Friedman said, “All questions will be answered at sentencing, including why Mr. Bell chose to enter today’s plea.”

