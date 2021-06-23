https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/first-capitol-riot-sentencing-grandmother-pleads-guilty-to-parading-in-a-capitol-building-is-fined-500/

This is going to go on a while, as there have been between 400 and 500 arrests in connection with the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. As Twitchy reported, the prosecution didn’t get off to a great start, as prosecutors earlier this month asked to drop a Capitol riot case that was based on “evidence” from a paid confidential informant. There was a photo of the guy on Capitol grounds, but no evidence that he’d entered the building.

This is so embarrassing for the feds. A paid informant lied to them and the FBI just took him at his word. https://t.co/PHRJsQjlQD — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 2, 2021

Now we have the very first sentencing in connection with the riots. We want to make it clear we don’t condone what happened on January 6; it was a knuckleheaded move that got someone killed and handed the Left carte blanche to crack down on civil liberties. However, how many of the nearly 500 cases are going to end up like this one?

Anna Morgan-Lloyd — a 49-year-old hair salon owner who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection — is the first person to be sentenced in the attack. She was sentenced to three years of probation for her involvement in the riot.https://t.co/HCYwkfC3tq — Axios (@axios) June 23, 2021

Next up: An Indiana grandmother of five, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, became the first person sentenced in the #CapitolRiot today. She pleaded to one count of parading in a Capitol building, and received 3 years of probation and a $500 fine. @wusa9 @EricFlackTV https://t.co/VZogcf4fnX — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 23, 2021

One count of “parading in a Capitol building.”

How is it that the Capitol police were unable to protect the building from your grandma? Indiana grandmother of five to be the first sentence in capital riot. https://t.co/BgOew74dCD — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 23, 2021

Not guilty of insurrection. — Milton Keynes (@bluetroll21) June 23, 2021

Only probation for an “insurrection” 🤣 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) June 23, 2021

And a $500 fine.

Insurrection? Did she use her hairdresser scissors as a weapon? What a joke — Michael Vassar (@michaelgvassar) June 23, 2021

Why do you write that she was involved in an insurrection when she was sentenced for involvement in a riot? — Saden, George (@USympathizer) June 23, 2021

Unarmed “insurrection”. Must be a first in history. — Rio Scuderi (@scuderi_rio) June 23, 2021

What was the charged offense? — Supreme Emperor Longstaffe (@NickLongstaffe) June 23, 2021

She’s guilty of…*checks notes*…”parading.” — Amy Ratto (@amykins66) June 23, 2021

For clarity. Parading is illegal if you have government wrong think pic.twitter.com/k15z0IZ077 — Supreme Emperor Longstaffe (@NickLongstaffe) June 23, 2021

A lot of people in the comments are calling the sentence “white privilege.”

Remember last year when every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested was released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner?

