https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/first-capitol-riot-sentencing-grandmother-pleads-guilty-to-parading-in-a-capitol-building-is-fined-500/

This is going to go on a while, as there have been between 400 and 500 arrests in connection with the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. As Twitchy reported, the prosecution didn’t get off to a great start, as prosecutors earlier this month asked to drop a Capitol riot case that was based on “evidence” from a paid confidential informant. There was a photo of the guy on Capitol grounds, but no evidence that he’d entered the building.

Now we have the very first sentencing in connection with the riots. We want to make it clear we don’t condone what happened on January 6; it was a knuckleheaded move that got someone killed and handed the Left carte blanche to crack down on civil liberties. However, how many of the nearly 500 cases are going to end up like this one?

One count of “parading in a Capitol building.”

And a $500 fine.

A lot of people in the comments are calling the sentence “white privilege.”

Remember last year when every single one of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested was released back onto the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner?

