Former NYPD captain and possible NJ resident Eric Adams leads AOC-endorsed Maya Wiley in the first round of voting in the Dem primary for NYC mayor with NYC COVID-19 food czar Kathryn Garcia close behind:

I am hearing from multiple campaigns that, with this many votes in, Eric Adams’ magic number to be safe in later rounds is 10. He’s right at 9.4 pic.twitter.com/8V6skuFQdC — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 23, 2021

Adams is close to what could be “an insurmountable lead,” but as this is NYC’s first try at ranked-choice voting, anything could happen:

If the margins don’t move there are plausible scenarios where Adams could lose in later rounds, but he’s on the bleeding edge of what many folks think would be an insurmountable lead. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 23, 2021

Curtis Silwa won on the GOP side:

Curtis Sliwa, now officially the Republican nominee for the mayor of the City of New York, notes in his victory speech that each of his 15 rescue cats have their own distinct personalities — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) June 23, 2021

Twitter hardest hit?

Eric Adams tonight: “Social media does not pick a candidate, people on social security pick a candidate” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 23, 2021

Adams also kicked a number of reporters out of his victory party. From Politico journo David Freedlander, one of the reporters who pointed out that Adams might live in New Jersey and not that basement Brooklyn apartment as he says:

So here’s a fun fact: thanks to this article I wrote for @NYMag I have been kicked out of the Eric Adams election night party https://t.co/Ufy0416QAv — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 22, 2021

Author and independent journo Ross Barkan was given the boot as well:

I was just literally told I am “not on the list” for the Eric Adams election night party and only certain media are allowed. Absolutely bizarre. — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) June 22, 2021

Enjoy your new mayor, journos:

Keep in mind this has never happened in my career. I was allowed to enter not one but *two” Donald Trump election night parties — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) June 22, 2021

It looks like they missed quite the party, too:

And back to the @ericadamsfornyc election night party, with the dance floor bumping to Sean Paul pic.twitter.com/txKHEgUcYV — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 23, 2021

And although it looks like the least liberal candidate won for mayor, progressives saw victories in other races:

This is a smart take. If you think an Adams victory means the left in nyc just exists on Twitter and has no real sway, consider that out-and-out progressives won the other two citywide offices, Manhattan DA, Brooklyn BP, and most city council races https://t.co/Jt0ERjEQYJ — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 23, 2021

