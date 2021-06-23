https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/gabriella-hoffman-previews-bidens-crime-plan-that-will-only-erode-2a-rights-not-deter-crime/

There has been a dramatic increase in crime in many cities around the U.S., and they all have something in common:

What do all these cities have in common? Hint…. Democrats pic.twitter.com/opIP6XqfMd — Rob (@_ROB_29) June 22, 2021

The Biden White House is releasing a plan that they say will help reduce crime, and it’s basically a list of items that have been on the Democrats’ gun control agenda for years:

President Biden to lay out his plan for addressing the surge in gun violence that has impacted cities around the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/KaMdPwBSbA — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2021

Gabriella Hoffman offered a preview from the White House website of the plan that’s supposedly going to reduce crime:

President Biden’s “plan” to tackle surging crime across the U.S.: gun control (as expected). Includes red flag laws, banning “assault weapons,” repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, and banning “ghost guns.” This will only erode 2A rights, not deter crime. pic.twitter.com/aUmXhR5D08 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 23, 2021

Also—anyone else peeved by the term “gun violence”? Guns don’t commit crime; people who pull the trigger do. Semantics are important and no one is ever corrected on this. Gah. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 23, 2021

Biden and the Dems are never going to stop clinging to their gun control talking points, even though many places where shootings are commonplace already have some of the tightest gun laws in the country.

Proving Joe Biden(D) isn’t really serious about reducing violent crime but is instead determined to vilify law abiding Americans. https://t.co/kSe6H8E8ma — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) June 23, 2021

That’s all this “plan” would accomplish, and perhaps that’s the intent.

