There has been a dramatic increase in crime in many cities around the U.S., and they all have something in common:

The Biden White House is releasing a plan that they say will help reduce crime, and it’s basically a list of items that have been on the Democrats’ gun control agenda for years:

Gabriella Hoffman offered a preview from the White House website of the plan that’s supposedly going to reduce crime:

Biden and the Dems are never going to stop clinging to their gun control talking points, even though many places where shootings are commonplace already have some of the tightest gun laws in the country.

That’s all this “plan” would accomplish, and perhaps that’s the intent.

