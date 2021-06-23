https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/genius-babylon-bee-knows-how-kids-in-cages-at-the-border-can-get-help-when-kamala-harris-visits/

As we told you earlier today, VP Kamala Harris will finally visit the border on Friday. Where exactly Harris will visit remains to be seen, but the Babylon Bee is all over how people at detention centers can increase their chance of being released:

Now THAT ought to do it!

Trending

The Bee is expert at doing just that.

Related tweet:

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: Babylon BeeBorder crisisKamala Harris

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...