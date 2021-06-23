https://hannity.com/media-room/giving-up-portland-police-to-stop-making-some-traffic-stops-will-reimagine-public-safety/

The Portland Police Department issued new guidelines this week that will cease some “traffic stops” so they can “reimagine public safety” and comply with new “consent search rules.”

“Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Chief Chuck Lovell for an afternoon video conference to announce that officers will no longer be asked to respond to traffic stops that are ‘not immediately related to safety threats.’ PPB officers have also been ordered under the city’s new consent search procedure to “clearly inform the person of their right to refuse or revoke their consent,” and must also record their request when asking the person for consent to search, said Wheeler, a Democrat,” reports Fox News.

“I know we have a lot more work to do, but these changes constitute significant progress in our work to reimagine our public safety system for the better,” Wheeler continued, “and to continue operationalizing our city core values of anti-racism, communication, collaboration, equity, transparency and fiscal responsibility.“

“But given the resources that we have and the limited time officers have to do this type of enforcement, I’m directing our sworn personnel to focus on safety violations and enforcement and high crash corridors,” said the city’s top cop. “Stops of nonmoving violations or lower level infractions are still allowed, but with an emphasis on safety and have actionable investigative factor to them.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Entire Police ‘Rapid Response Team’ Disbands, Primary Role to Provide ‘Safety’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.21 The Portland Police Department’s ‘Rapid Response Team’ -typically deployed to handle large crowds, riots, and demonstrations- disbanded this week as crime rates rise across the city. “On June 16, 2021, Portland Police Bureau employees serving as members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) left their voluntary positions and no longer comprise a team. Its members were sworn employees of the Portland Police who served on RRT in addition to their daily assignment in the Bureau. Despite no longer serving on RRT, they will continue in their regular assignments. There were approximately 50 employees serving as RRT members,” writes the Police Department. Press Release: Portland Police Rapid Response Team Members Leave Team, Remain In Primary Roles As Employees

Link: https://t.co/UZ5C9xKkFZ pic.twitter.com/21VE4P7d5D — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 17, 2021 “The Rapid Response Team is an all-hazard incident response team that has received advanced specialized training to respond to incidents requiring higher levels of technical expertise including public order policing, natural or man-made disasters. The primary role has been to provide public safety at crowd events when there was a threat of harm to the community. All Rapid Response Team members are trained in advanced skills related to crowd management and crowd control including crowd psychology and behavior, team formations and movements, the use of enhanced personal protective equipment, use of force, de-escalation and arrests,” adds the statement. Read the full press release here. PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents. “Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020 “The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.” Watch Wheeler’s comments above.

