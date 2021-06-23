https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/glenn-greenwald-says-even-he-feels-pity-for-msnbc-now-that-big-orange-hitler-took-their-ratings-with-him/

Honestly, we have no idea how Joy Reid managed to get promoted from a weekend gig to a primetime show on MSNBC — we don’t even know how she’s kept her job unless the FBI really did track down the hackers who inserted homophobic content into her blog. Her shtick seems to be to feed the MSNBC audience exactly what they want to hear.

Speaking of her audience, Fox News reports that “The ReidOut” had its worst week ever from June 14-18, “setting new viewership lows among both total viewers and the key news demographic coveted by advertisers.”

“The ReidOut” averaged 1.2 million total viewers, but a deeper look at the numbers shows problems:

Reid’s struggling program also had its worst turnout among the crucial news demo of adults age 25-54, averaging only 149,000 viewers in the category that helps keep the lights on. “The ReidOut” finished the week as the No. 29 program in cable news among demo viewers, finishing behind 15 different Fox News offerings, five different MSNBC shows, and even eight programs from rival liberal network CNN.

Finishing behind eight CNN shows has to hurt.

Glenn Greenwald admits that even he feels pity for poor MSNBC.

We’ll do it … Sad!

Ron DeSantis?

The best part of the comments is all of the people calling out David Rutz for describing Reid as “far-left.” They’re serious.

