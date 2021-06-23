https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/glenn-greenwald-says-even-he-feels-pity-for-msnbc-now-that-big-orange-hitler-took-their-ratings-with-him/

Honestly, we have no idea how Joy Reid managed to get promoted from a weekend gig to a primetime show on MSNBC — we don’t even know how she’s kept her job unless the FBI really did track down the hackers who inserted homophobic content into her blog. Her shtick seems to be to feed the MSNBC audience exactly what they want to hear.

Speaking of her audience, Fox News reports that “The ReidOut” had its worst week ever from June 14-18, “setting new viewership lows among both total viewers and the key news demographic coveted by advertisers.”

“The ReidOut” averaged 1.2 million total viewers, but a deeper look at the numbers shows problems:

Reid’s struggling program also had its worst turnout among the crucial news demo of adults age 25-54, averaging only 149,000 viewers in the category that helps keep the lights on. “The ReidOut” finished the week as the No. 29 program in cable news among demo viewers, finishing behind 15 different Fox News offerings, five different MSNBC shows, and even eight programs from rival liberal network CNN.

Finishing behind eight CNN shows has to hurt.

MSNBC far-left host who frequently dabbles in conspiracy theories and racially charged language like “Uncle Clarence” has her worst week ever in 7 pm slot Joy Reid’s MSNBC show has worst week ever, sets viewership lows in multiple categories https://t.co/1FVak1wgRl #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 23, 2021

Her show ratings have been hacked, the FBI has been notified. — 🇺🇸Night “Super Blade” Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) June 23, 2021

Glenn Greenwald admits that even he feels pity for poor MSNBC.

It’s hard to put into words how completely the audience for both MSNBC and CNN have collapsed: an unprecedented failure. Chris Hayes is on the verge of having fewer than 100,000 people watching under 55: humiliating numbers for a YouTuber. Same with Joy Reid & Lawrence. https://t.co/329svKPOvp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

Even I feel pity looking at the numbers for MSNBC’s weekend hosts. They have between 25,000-60,000 people watching under 55. Their whole tactic was scaring people about the Big Orange Hitler. With him gone, so is their whole audience: pic.twitter.com/sFVGtzpqfX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

People forget that, in 2015, it was a foregone conclusion that MSNBC President Phil Griffin was moments away from firing Chris Hayes & several other hosts because nobody was watching. Trump saved them all, but with him gone, nobody is watching again:https://t.co/TVAe1MeCRD pic.twitter.com/4zWjBEse9v — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

If Chris were being fair and sufficiently grateful, he would build a statue of Trump in front of all the homes he now owns as a tribute to the person who enabled him to find such extraordinary riches. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 23, 2021

You left out the “Sad!” at the end. — Bruno Maddox (@brunmad) June 23, 2021

We’ll do it … Sad!

Absolutely do not pity them. — Vicki (@MtpVicki) June 23, 2021

In these situations, I always think about what an epic squandering of resources, money, and backend talent these kinds of shows are. It’s a massive opportunity cost. Put me on MSNBC for an hour a night and give me a few weeks, and I’d double that timeslot’s audience. LOL. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) June 23, 2021

Glenn’s not kidding One of my favorite YouTuber’s is RoKKiT KiT, who travels to remote barrier islands on the Australian coast & lives from the sea via fishing & spearing. 367K subscribers, averages 150k viewers per show, some shows > 3 million viewers. All built from scratch. — Emperor Constantine (@TRPConstantine) June 23, 2021

This may be a feature, not a bug. With the neoliberal establishment back in control, “nothing to see here” is really the optimal message, no? I do relish the collapse, but it would be nice to see an actual curious press have some kind of voice with casual viewership. — Donillo Chombiosko (@chombiosko) June 23, 2021

They need to figure out who their new bogeyman is going to be. — Crypto Brak (@CryptoBrak) June 23, 2021

Ron DeSantis?

I’m really eager to hear how the Russians are to blame for this. — Ron (@Yeg_Ron) June 23, 2021

The cathedral is collapsing.

Glenn out here doing G-d’s work — Baba Bolívar (@BattyBoyBolivar) June 23, 2021

Hopefully they disappear with a whimper… — Hassy (@RolandHasbrouck) June 23, 2021

If every cable news show’s rating cratered, the US would be a measurably better place. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) June 23, 2021

The best part of the comments is all of the people calling out David Rutz for describing Reid as “far-left.” They’re serious.

