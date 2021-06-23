https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/god-will-deal-with-you-tamir-rices-mom-slams-white-man-acting-black-shaun-king-for-allegedly-raising-money-off-of-her-sons-death/

Hey, look who’s trending today:

Shaun King, you say? Well hello, old friend. It’s been a while.

We respect your opinion, Jeff, but you’re wrong.

Same here. When Shaun King is the name on everyone’s lips, odds are that there’s a good reason.

So, what is it this time? What’d he do?

Samaria Rice posted this on Instagram yesterday:

Uh-oh …

Sucks to be Shaun King right now. Sucks even more to be someone who got suckered by him despite all the red flags he’s been waving for years.

Shaun King is not a good person.

We repeat: Shaun King is not a good person.

We sincerely hope so.

