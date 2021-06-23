https://www.dailywire.com/news/harrison-ford-injured-while-rehearsing-indiana-jones-5-fight-scene

Harrison Ford, 78, was injured while rehearsing for a fight scene in Indiana Jones 5.

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder,” Disney said in a statement shared with Deadline.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” Disney said.

The seriousness of Harrison’s shoulder injury was not immediately clear.

Indiana Jones 5 began filming earlier this month in Pinewood, west of London, along with other locations in the UK. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen will co-star with Ford in the film.

Steven Spielberg was originally supposed to direct Indiana Jones 5 but is instead working on the film as a producer. “Logan” and “Cop Land” director James Mangold is directing this installment of the franchise. John Williams, famed composer of the original Indiana Jones and Star Wars scores, will return to work on the score of the new film. Williams has worked on the score of every other Indiana Jones installment over the last 40 years.

In June 2014, Ford suffered an accident involving a hydraulic door and broke his leg on the Millennium Falcon set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Ford has reportedly been rigorously keeping himself in shape as he films the new Indiana Jones action thriller, cycling up to 40 miles a day, taking lots of walks, and eating many supplement bars, The Mirror reported. Meanwhile, he gets only six hours of sleep and films 11-hour shoots at night.

The Lucasfilm production is set to be released on July 29, 2022. George Lucas himself has not been officially involved in production.

Production of Indiana Jones 5 has already been delayed several times. The last Indiana Jones film was Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which hit theaters in 2008. The franchise’s first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, came out in 1981.

Disney originally announced the making of Indiana Jones 5 in 2016 and said it would come out on July 19, 2019.

The details of the plot for the latest Indiana Jones saga have not been revealed, although one rumor suggests that Jones will discover the Fountain of Youth.

Ford will continue to play the eponymous lead character, whip-cracking archaeology professor Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones Jr. with his signature fedora.

Ford was asked last year by CBS what the challenge is for him when he returns to roles like Star Wars’ Han Solo or Indiana Jones.

“Trying not to look silly, running around in tight pants and high boots,” Ford quipped.

“I’m always delighted to come back to these characters,” Ford told CBS, adding that the reason “we have the opportunity to make another is because people have enjoyed them.”

“I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started,” the actor said.

