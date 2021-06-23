http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k9sVQ2ND2Wg/

Prince George’s County, Maryland, is experiencing nearly double the homicides in 2021 than occurred in 2020.

The county, bordering Washington, DC, has “seen 63 homicides as of June 21, compared to 35 at the same time in 2020, according to Prince Geroge’s County Police Department data.”

“We want you to feel safe in every corner of our community and to actually be safe,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Monday in regards to a pregnant woman being murdered and children killing each other.

The new Police Chief of Prince George’s County, Malik Aziz, who was brought in from Dallas to focus on community policing tactics, has taken note of the surge in violence and created a new plan to combat crime until September 7, dubbed “Operation Heatwave.”

“We’ll ask what they [young people] want, and then we’ll try to partner with others who can give it, because we realize they can sometimes do it better than the police department,” Chief Aziz explained. “But, we’re going to be a partner in all the things that are good in moving youth forward.”

The plan entails:

Reduction of violent crime

Enhance community engagement

Focus on crime prevention

Engage with youth and seniors

The surge in violence in Prince George’s County is not alone.

For instance, homicides are up 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shootings are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.