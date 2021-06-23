https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/06/23/hot-takes-cnns-oliver-darcy-gets-schooled-big-time-after-latest-vaccine-attack-on-tucker-carlson-n401352
About The Author
Related Posts
Major League Baseball Flushes 'Woke' Creds Down the Toilet With Latest Political Stunt
April 6, 2021
MLB's Dbacks P.R. Plays 'Love Connection,' After Fan's Roomie Hints He's on Date Number 2
May 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy