A group of House Republicans sent a Tuesday letter to an elections administrator in Harris County, Texas, asking for answers about private funding for the 2020 election. It also mentioned million-dollar grants from the left-leaning group Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL).

The letter was sent by the Ranking Member on the Committee on House Administration Rodney Davis, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil to Isabel Longoria. The group said Longoria participated in a June 11 hearing on voting in the U.S., and questioned the exact amount of funding Harris County received in CARES Act funding for its elections, to which she did not have an answer at the time.

The Republican lawmakers asked for that information and also mentioned the $9.6 million grant from the CTCL before and after the 2020 presidential election. The letter comes after a group of House Republicans sent a letter Monday to the CTCL, calling on them to explain where the hundreds of millions of dollars they were given during the COVID-19 pandemic went, saying the group spent less than one percent on personal protective equipment (PPE).

“In your exchange with Representative Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, with respect to the 2020 general election, you stated that Harris County received funding from Federal, state, and local partners. When asked how much Harris County received in CARES Act funding for its elections, you replied that you would provide Representative Steil the exact amount of funding since you did not have that information available at the time of the hearing,” the letter states.

“We write today to request that you share such information with this Committee. Further, during the course of this exchange, you reiterated multiple times that Harris County receives grants from national and local nonprofit organizations to supplement costs associated with administering elections and acknowledged that Harris County received a $9.6 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit affiliated with Mark Zuckerberg,” the letter continues. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand To Know How A Left-Leaning Group Allegedly Channeled Private Funds To Election Agencies)

The group of Republicans called on the information to be provided to them no later than July 12, 2021. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Reportedly Plans Facebook Ads Targeting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg)

“We request that you provide to this Committee in complete, unredacted form all documents, communications, and information in custody of the Harris County Election Administrator’s office referring to the grant funding Harris County received from CTCL before, during, and after the 2020 general election, including any applications for such funding. We also request a list of the other nonprofit and/or tax-exempt organizations that provided grant funding to Harris County for the 2020 general election,” the group added in the letter.

The Daily Caller contacted Longoria about the letter to which she did not immediately respond.

