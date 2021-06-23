http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KT8CPgfVTUs/

EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford hurt himself rehearsing a fight scene in Indiana Jones 5, sources tell Deadline. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known, but it involves his shoulder. Director James Mangold will continue to shoot around him while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated. The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks. Disney has set the Lucasfilm action thriller for a July 29, 2022 release date.

Production on Indiana Jones 5 got underway earlier this month in Pinewood and other U.K. locations. Ford stars alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. Logan director James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, is also returning as composer.

Just got a statement from Disney: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Ford suffered a serious injury when his leg was broken by a hydraulic door in a freak accident on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship while reprising Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in June 2014 at London’s Pinewood Studios. Let’s hope this injury is by comparison a momentary setback for Ford, who at age 78 is in remarkable shape.

