https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/23/is-no-one-going-to-mention-katie-pavlich-has-some-thoughts-about-president-bidens-crime-speech/

On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden delivered remarks about his ideas to stop the crime spike in many U.S. cities, but Katie Pavlich was among those who were waiting long after the scheduled start time:

Is Biden 45 mins late for his crime speech because the White House communications team is waiting on Britney Spears to speak in court — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

LOL! And the wait time ended up lasting more than an hour. But not long after Biden’s speech eventually started, something was clear:

President Joe Biden is using the crisis of violent crime to go after the Second Amendment and to push for more gun control — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

Yep, that was clear right off the bat.

Pavlich also noticed something missing from the president’s crime plan:

Where is the crackdown on Hunter Biden for lying on his federal firearms background check form? President Biden keeps citing zero tolerance, but Hunter gets a felony pass. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

Weird, right? What a shocker.

And of course there was a shoutout in Biden’s speech to former President Obama’s jobs plan, with an assist from Richard Grenell:

Yikes. Who wrote this speech? The spike in crime requires summer job training?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 23, 2021

Just like ISIS. They just need jobs. https://t.co/lgyD5Su9XG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

Biden also wanted everybody to be skeptical of claims that Dem-run cities have the toughest gun laws but the most crime:

BIDEN: “The gun lobby wants you to believe that cities that have the toughest gun laws still have the highest rates of gun violence…don’t believe it.” pic.twitter.com/GPPhhpiJnE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2021

Except for it is absolutely true. Chicago. New York. Baltimore. Etc. https://t.co/JhGA6R6R7K — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

We’re sure the “fact-checkers” will end up on Biden’s side, in spite of reality telling a different story.

Also, Biden seemed fairly… er… tired:

Is no one going to mention how confusing and out of it Joe Biden was? https://t.co/HaRbvERPIu — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 23, 2021

Other than that, solid speech by the president! *Eye roll*

