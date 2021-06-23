https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/secretary-defense-lloyd-austin-really-clueless/

Lloyd Austin always had the reputation while on active duty of being the affirmative action hire as he moved up the ranks. In other words, he got his job because of the color of his skin and not because of his performance. You want proof? Just watch his exchange today with Congressman Matt Gaetz regarding Bishop Garrison (start at 3:20):

[embedded content]

Bishop Garrison’s record as a racist is quite clear. Consider this excerpt from a piece published in August 2019:

There you have it. Garrison embraces as true the claim that White extremism is running rampant and that the 1619 Project, a black version of Mein Kampf, is somehow essential reading.

It is astonishing that Lloyd Austin would admit he had no idea that Bishop Garrison is associated with Critical Race Theory. Reminds me of Butterfly McQueen’s iconic scene from Gone With the Wind.

Lloyd Austin is not a stupid man. He is educated and articulate. More articulate in fact than that dunderhead Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Milley (see Jim Hoft’s skewering of the clueless General here for his lame attempt to suck up to Austin). But Austin is either lying or is intellectually incurious. Who would give Garrison the position of Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Diversity and Inclusion without checking out his writings and public comments?

Garrison is the anti-Martin Luther King. He does not give a damn about one’s character. For him it is all about the color of a person’s skin. That is the essence of racism.

Worse, Garrison embraces a definition of “extremism” that mimics what Britain’s King George said about the patriots of 1776:

A leaked 17-page DARPA memo from March 27, 2021 entitled “Extremism and Insider Threat in the DoD” provides a clue as to what new categories of lawful thoughts, associations and reading materials are likely to be scanned and banned by Bishop Garrison’s CEWG. DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency colloquially known as “The Pentagon’s Brain,” recommended a brand new category called “Patriot Extremism,” which occurs when a citizen believes “the US government has become corrupt” or “has overstepped its constitutional boundaries”

The truth of the current reality in Washington, DC is that corruption is rampant. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin embodies this corruption. He retired from the Army in 2016 snagged sweetheart positions on the boards of Raytheon Technologies, Nucor, and Tenet Healthcare.

Here we have a black man raking in millions because of his military service yet we are asked to believe that blacks are so victimized by white supremacists that they can’t get a break. Give me a break. This is patent nonsense.

It is time for true American patriots to rally around the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

