Lloyd Austin always had the reputation while on active duty of being the affirmative action hire as he moved up the ranks. In other words, he got his job because of the color of his skin and not because of his performance. You want proof? Just watch his exchange today with Congressman Matt Gaetz regarding Bishop Garrison (start at 3:20):
Bishop Garrison’s record as a racist is quite clear. Consider this excerpt from a piece published in August 2019:
We will continue to face the nation-ending threat of white supremacy and white nationalist extremism unless we invest in Combating Violent Extremism (CVE) programs, which this administration has cut, and find the courage to have honest-to-God difficult, uncomfortable conversations in our homes and communities about our history of race and privilege in America and how it has shaped our lives today.
An example of this in practice is the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, a series of opinion pieces, poetry, essays, and historical works designed to inform readers on the treatment and history of slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow laws in America. The project’s title comes from the August anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves, 20-30 individuals from what is now modern-day Angola, in the British American colonies. Each work highlights not only past atrocities and injustices experienced by black Americans, but ongoing systemic issues that have plagued the nation from its original sin of slavery into the present day. It’s an important effort that may very well shape the dialogue around race, inclusion, and the need for steadfast policies that may one day fill the discriminatory gaps in our society and help heal the country. And the effort is, somehow, in 2019, controversial.
While pundits clutch pearls and attempt to convince us that the 1619 Project is a lie, that it’s really white society under attack, and that we’re in a post-racial society because we once had a black man as president, more radicalized white supremacists will shoot up schools, markets, stores, and places of worship to assert their ideology. We are not required to blindly believe pundits. We must not be bullied by maniacs who seek power through semi-automatic rifles. We must not run from engagement with each other; the change we desire can be achieved through heartfelt, frequently difficult, and awkward conversations among family, friends, and neighbors about race and its continued impact on our lives. Reading the 1619 Project is a good place to start.
There you have it. Garrison embraces as true the claim that White extremism is running rampant and that the 1619 Project, a black version of Mein Kampf, is somehow essential reading.
It is astonishing that Lloyd Austin would admit he had no idea that Bishop Garrison is associated with Critical Race Theory. Reminds me of Butterfly McQueen’s iconic scene from Gone With the Wind.
Lloyd Austin is not a stupid man. He is educated and articulate. More articulate in fact than that dunderhead Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Milley (see Jim Hoft’s skewering of the clueless General here for his lame attempt to suck up to Austin). But Austin is either lying or is intellectually incurious. Who would give Garrison the position of Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Diversity and Inclusion without checking out his writings and public comments?
Garrison is the anti-Martin Luther King. He does not give a damn about one’s character. For him it is all about the color of a person’s skin. That is the essence of racism.
Worse, Garrison embraces a definition of “extremism” that mimics what Britain’s King George said about the patriots of 1776:
A leaked 17-page DARPA memo from March 27, 2021 entitled “Extremism and Insider Threat in the DoD” provides a clue as to what new categories of lawful thoughts, associations and reading materials are likely to be scanned and banned by Bishop Garrison’s CEWG. DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency colloquially known as “The Pentagon’s Brain,” recommended a brand new category called “Patriot Extremism,” which occurs when a citizen believes “the US government has become corrupt” or “has overstepped its constitutional boundaries”
The truth of the current reality in Washington, DC is that corruption is rampant. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin embodies this corruption. He retired from the Army in 2016 snagged sweetheart positions on the boards of Raytheon Technologies, Nucor, and Tenet Healthcare.
Here we have a black man raking in millions because of his military service yet we are asked to believe that blacks are so victimized by white supremacists that they can’t get a break. Give me a break. This is patent nonsense.
