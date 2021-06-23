https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/23/its-all-about-april-big-scoop-is-cbs-62-required-covid-testing-and-masks-in-station-n398402

Project Veritas is putting a brave face on this career-ending decision by April Moss … literally. In a clip that teased their eventual sit-down interview, Project Veritas provided this recorded conversation between Moss and CBS 62’s chief engineer Chuck Davis as evidence of her courage in the face of being “THREATENED with termination.” The actual conversation makes clear that Davis didn’t make that decision and suggests that he had at least tried to be a sympathetic ear to Moss in the past. However, Davis reams out Moss for her self-absorption (“It’s all about April”) and scoffs at her argument that she needed to take action on-air:

I’m not sure what Moss or Project Veritas thinks this gains in making Moss’ case. If you sandbag your employer by accusing them of “discrimination” on air and then promote someone else’s media site for more details. you’d better expect termination as a result. Davis sounds royally pissed at Moss for good reason, and his interpretation of events seems pretty reasonable given the facts so far.

Project Veritas does its best to boost Moss, however, in the sit-down interview with James O’Keefe. In it, he attempts to tie Moss to other work uncovered about media bias in previous (and more worthy) PV reports, and adds in some accusations of editorial bias. At one point, Moss discloses that CBS 62 declined to have Candice Owens on as a guest as being “too political,” which Moss contrasts to … the decision to interview a member of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vaccine-rollout team. As much as I like Ms. Owens, interviewing a government official isn’t exactly the same thing as interviewing a political activist.

Moss claimed in her interview with Project Veritas CEO, James O’Keefe, that the station was pressuring employees who opted not to get the vaccine into changing their minds through company-wide messages and emails. She called it a “human rights issue.” The idea of “vaccine hesitancy” – a phrase mentioned in a recent Project Veritas story about Facebook’s internal practices regarding censorship – also showed up in CBS emails, according to Moss. She accused CBS of abusing the “power of all of [the] Viacom/CBS brand” to legitimize the COVID-19 vaccine. The veteran journalist added that she is not seeking fame or fortune by coming forward. “It’s not about me … this is not easy,” she told O’Keefe.

It’s very weak sauce, made weaker by CBS 62’s public statement, which O’Keefe provides in a prominent manner:

It did appear that CBS 62 was allowing her that reasonable accommodation right up to her last report, which appears to have been made from home. If that was the case, then what’s the complaint? Where is the discrimination? What’s the actual story? It seems like Davis may have been right that the actual story is that “it’s all about April.”

One has to wonder whether this might end up backfiring a bit on Project Veritas, too. Sooner or later, local reporters are going to figure out that these stunts will end up killing their prospects, and it might make them more leery about working with Project Veritas even on a more covert basis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

