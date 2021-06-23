https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/06/its_beginning_to_look_like_enemy_action.html

It’s Beginning to Look Like Enemy Action – American Thinker

June 23, 2021

Dong Jingwei is a Chinese defector working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He served as Vice Minister of State Security in the Chinese Ministry of Defense. Before defecting, he was responsible for the counterintelligence efforts in China. He was in a position to know about all things “espionage” in China and is perhaps the highest-level Chinese defector the U.S. has ever had. Even though the legacy media is playing it down, this is a big deal. ‘);

} It speaks volumes that the man who knows the identity of all the Chinese spies in our country chose to defect to the DIA and only the DIA. Further, it’s reported that the DIA is not sharing the information it’s receiving with the FBI or CIA. Now, why would that be? Dong provided details of meetings between U.S. officials, Chinese spies, and Russian SVR agents. He also provided details about how the Chinese government gained access to CIA communications, which resulted in the deaths of dozens of CIA assets. Anonymous sources are also reporting that members of the federal law enforcement community (i.e. FBI) are “scared s**tless” about Dong’s information. Is it possible that the FBI and CIA are hopelessly compromised? As we’d say in Minnesota — you betcha! ‘);

} Dong has allegedly provided the names of Chinese spies working or attending universities in the U.S. He claims that a third of Chinese students in this country are actually PLA assets. To validate his claims, Dong has provided financial records showing which businessmen and public officials have received money from the Chinese Government. Private persons receiving money may or may not be illegal depending on what they’re doing for it. If they’re selling protected technology, it’s illegal. If they’re influencing public opinion, it may not be illegal, but is still problematic. However, public officials receiving money is a huge deal — it’s either bribery or espionage. How much are businesses, educators, public officials, and opinion influencers beholden to China? It appears to be a disturbing number. Dong provided copies of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drives to the DIA. Granted, there’s not much that’s secret about that laptop anymore. But isn’t China verifying their possession of those drives kind of like a blackmailer showing his victim pictures of himself in bed with an underage girl? How incriminating is that picture when information from Hunter’s laptop is combined with financial records which the Chinese surely have? Maybe there’s more than one underage girl in that photo.



In 2015, the Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) acquired Henniges Automotive. This acquisition is significant because Henneges Automotive provides stealth technology for the F-35 program. AVIC’s U.S. partners in this acquisition were none other than Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz. The acquisition was approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Secretary of State John Kerry was a member of the CFIUS during this decision. He is also the stepfather of — surprise, surprise — Chris Heinz! Dong provided details of how China was able to acquire stealth technology after the U.S. approved its purchase of Henniges Automotive.

Anyone who doesn’t see that the Biden family’s financial ties to China leave President Asterisk vulnerable to blackmail is hopelessly naïve.

Dong provided copies of pathogenic studies to the DIA which show that the Chinese military was involved in the development of the COVID-19 virus. He also provided copies of Chinese models which predicted the spread and damage that the pandemic would do to the U.S. and the rest of the world. Given what we’re learning about Dr. Fauci and his “gain of function” research, we may have paid China to develop a weapon that was used against us.

Further, the Chinese government changed the travel plans of Chinese students returning to the U.S. after the Christmas break. Their travel plans were advanced so that they returned much earlier than originally planned — prior to the outbreak of the pandemic. Dong reportedly claimed that they were tasked to gather information about the U.S. response to the pandemic. They were to gather information on:

Policy changes

Economic response and damage

Impacts on the healthcare system

Impacts on the supply chain

Civil unrest

The implication is that even if the Chinese government did not intentionally release the virus, they intentionally let it spread and used it as an espionage bonanza. As a side benefit to the Chinese, COVID-19 provided the excuse for massive election changes, which facilitated the removal of President Donald Trump — China’s greatest threat. They learned from the Democrats not to let a good crisis go to waste.

As far as we know, Dong has not provided any direct information about BLM or Antifa. However, the fact that returning Chinese students were tasked to monitor civil unrest is quite curious. If our FBI and CIA weren’t hopelessly compromised, they might consider following the money. But we already know that won’t be happening.

This all brings me to the most important point — have we been under attack from China and didn’t know it? A colleague recently reminded me of the Goldfinger dictum: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times, now that is enemy action.”

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Star Idaho. He is a retired engineer with 40 years of experience in the areas of product development, quality assurance, organizational development, and corporate strategic planning. He currently writes at the American Free News Network (americanfreenewsnetwork.org). He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

