Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpNYC voters set to decide Vance’s replacement amid Trump probe Ukraine sanctions two businessmen tied to Giuliani Michael Cohen predicts Trump will turn on family after revelation of criminal probe MORE and her husband, Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerTrump discussed sending infected Americans to Guantanamo Bay: book NYC voters set to decide Vance’s replacement amid Trump probe Kushner lands book deal, slated for release in 2022 MORE, have been distancing themselves from former President Trump Donald TrumpGuardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins GOP primary in NYC mayor’s race Garland dismisses broad review of politicization of DOJ under Trump Schumer vows next steps after ‘ridiculous,’ ‘awful’ GOP election bill filibuster MORE‘s claims about the 2020 election, 12 former Trump White House and administration officials, family friends, acquaintances and members of Trump’s team told CNN.

The sources noted Ivanka Trump and Kushner were not around former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club as often as they were in the past.

“They weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” one clubgoer and family friend told the outlet.

Two acquaintances close to Ivanka Trump told CNN she is looking to have a less complicated life and spend more time with her children. She has reportedly been working to stay close with her father while not being involved in his false election claims.

Former President Trump has been claiming since he lost the election that President Biden Joe BidenBaltimore police chief calls for more ‘boots on the ground’ to handle crime wave Biden to deliver remarks at Sen. John Warner’s funeral Garland dismisses broad review of politicization of DOJ under Trump MORE won due to widespread voter fraud, despite presenting no evidence in the more than seven months since.

It has caused many companies to cut ties with the former president and his organization.

Sources told CNN that former President Trump has also been questioning Kushner’s, who was a senior adviser in the White House, role in his presidency.

However, those close to Kushner say he is used to backlash from the former president and knows “Trump acknowledges his successes.”

Former President Trump recently moved from his private club in Mar-a-Lago to Bedminister, N.J., for the summer.

