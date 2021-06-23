https://www.dailywire.com/news/jason-whitlock-statues-of-george-floyd-are-racist-need-to-be-torn-down-immediately

Sports reporter and commentator Jason Whitlock said statues recently erected to memorialize George Floyd are “offensive” to black people and should be torn down.

Whitlock ripped into the “satanic cabal of cultural elites” promoting Floyd as a hero of social justice in a column published Tuesday at The Blaze. The narrative and meaning attached to Floyd’s life and death are part of a “Marxist overhaul” of American culture, Whitlock says.

“The deification of George Floyd harms black people and America,” Whitlock states. “George Floyd was a victim — of his drug addiction, self-destructive behavior, and Derek Chauvin’s misconduct.”

“Floyd is not Jesus. He’s not Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, or Medgar Evers, black men who died tragically in service of promoting racial fairness,” Whitlock continues. “Floyd isn’t Crispus Attucks, the first man killed in America’s Revolutionary War. Floyd isn’t Emmett Till, an innocent victim of anti-black bigotry.”

Last week, George Floyd statues were unveiled in Brooklyn, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, commemorating Floyd’s life and death. The New York statue is six feet tall and consists of a likeness of Floyd’s head on a pedestal. The New Jersey statue weighs roughly 700 pounds and depicts Floyd in a “wife-beater” shirt sitting on a park bench.

Whitlock says the New Jersey statue is particularly offensive and derogatory to black people. “I’m shocked the sculptor didn’t put a crack pipe in one hand and a 40-ounce of beer in the other,” Whitlock says.

“The statues of Floyd need to be torn down immediately. They’re racist,” he said. “They’re designed to symbolize that America turns black men into lazy, criminal drug addicts. I reject that in the name of Frederick Douglass, Richard Allen, Booker T. Washington, Benjamin Banneker, George Washington Carver, Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Thomas, Colin Powell, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, Ben Carson, Nat Turner, and so many more. I reject it on behalf of my father, my brother, and so many of my friends.

Whitlock also called out a number of politicians, activists, media personalities, and others, accusing them of using Floyd as a “prop” and a “pawn” to push their own agenda. Whitlock says:

The politicians, activists, celebrity influencers, and media personalities — the exploiters of George Floyd — are determined to transform an amateur porn star, violent criminal, and drug abuser into a national hero. They do so because they have no respect for black men or black people. Yes, I’m talking about Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Shaun King, LeBron James, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Rachel Maddow, Jemele Hill, Michael Eric Dyson, Al Sharpton, Joy Reid, Joe Scarborough, Chris Cuomo, Jack Dorsey, Colin Kaepernick, and the editors and writers at the New York Times, the Washington Post, Buzzfeed, and the Daily Beast. The entire satanic cabal of cultural elites, both white and black, are using George Floyd and other forms of racial division to overthrow a flawed system of governance that has outperformed any other system ever invented.

