Over the course of last year and early this year, the “defund the police” movement has led to budget cuts in Portland, Minneapolis, New York City and other places. In New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t think NYC slashing the police budget by $1 billion went nearly far enough:

AOC: When We Say ‘Defund the Police,’ We Mean Defund the Police! https://t.co/NAHlvEbdn7 — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) July 1, 2020

All that aside, Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s question for Jen Psaki had Biden’s press secretary flipping reality on its ear to try and give the impression the Democrats are the pro-police party. Watch:

Did Jen Psaki just imply that Republicans support defunding the police? pic.twitter.com/5GZAK5m1zs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

It’s clear that the Biden administration and other Democrats are hoping everybody suffers amnesia and can’t remember anything that happened last year (and continues to be said in some circles):

So Dems are now about RE-funding the police? https://t.co/Smt3n2KjIb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2021

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the fact-checkers to get on Psaki’s statement.

I believe she did…. Fascinating turn of events. — Vicki (@MtpVicki) June 23, 2021

🤣🤣🤣Republicans were for defunding the Police?! Up is down and right is left. — Roberto Balcker (@RobertoBalcker) June 23, 2021

Something tells me that @GlennKesslerWP won’t be fact checking this giant lie because HOLY HELL pretending the GOP remotely supported this is LMAO https://t.co/LzQvHRP5TU — Louis vil Le Gun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) June 23, 2021

🙄🙄🙄 she’s circled back so much, she forgot which party she belongs to. https://t.co/cNtpmDYK63 — Justin (@jladams71) June 23, 2021

“Some might say that [Republicans] were for defunding the police.”

Total distortion of facts aside, it’s refreshing to see the Biden admin acknowledge that police officers keep communities safe. Took them long enough, but glad we all got there. https://t.co/SCCKxcEGph — Megan Powers (@_MeganPowers) June 23, 2021

Polling data combined with midterm elections coming next year have caused many Democrats to do a few one-eighties compared to where they were last year:

They want everyone to forget that Democrats were calling to “defund the police” while they were raising funds to bailout rioters & then filibustered Tim Scott’s police reform bill. https://t.co/sDJpRMEqxH pic.twitter.com/4qxwimUWWO — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 23, 2021

