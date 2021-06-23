https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/23/jennifer-rubin-shot-chasers-herself-right-in-the-mouth-over-merrick-garland/

SHOT. . .

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin said Merrick Garland was “proving himself to be among Biden’s best picks” on February 22, 2021:

CHASER. . .

And now four months later, “we have the wrong man in the job”:

Bartender, give us another one. . .

“He should step down”:

Has she EVER been right?

***

