SHOT. . .

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin said Merrick Garland was “proving himself to be among Biden’s best picks” on February 22, 2021:

Garland is proving himself to be among Biden’s best picks. That spells bad news for White supremacists, opponents of criminal justice reform and Republican senators who have propounded the Big Lie that the election was stolen.https://t.co/nHnKtf59Ht — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2021

CHASER. . .

And now four months later, “we have the wrong man in the job”:

Garland Rebuffs a Potential Broad Look at Trump-Era Justice Dept. .. we have the wrong man in the job https://t.co/ljfmi4WneB — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 23, 2021

Bartender, give us another one. . .

“He should step down”:

Garland Says Watchdog Is Best Positioned to Review Trump-Era Justice Dept., Not Him .. this is nuts. If he hasn’t the guts to do the job of cleaning house he should step down. He can’t ignore illegality and unethical conduct https://t.co/ljfmi4WneB — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 23, 2021

Has she EVER been right?

***

