When Jill Biden isn’t leading her husband Joe around like a dementia patient in a nursing home, she’s shaming American citizens who are uninterested in injecting a non-FDA approved COVID shot into their bodies and the bodies of their minor children.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden made an appearance in the solidly red state of Tennessee with country singer Brad Paisley at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Nashville to encourage citizens to get the emergency-authorized COVID shot.

Unfortunately, much like her husband’s campaign rallies…only 10 people showed up, while the bar next door was packed. Fans of Brad Paisley waited to hear him perform at the Old Smokey Distillery where Nurse Jill made an appearance to plead with Paisley fans to help her husband reach his highly publicized goal of getting 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

Daily Mail reports – Tennessee, like many Southern states, has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the nation. Trending: BREAKING VIDEO: Parents Arrested Protesting Critical Race Theory at School Board Meeting According to the CDC, only 41% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of a vaccine so far, the sixth-lowest percentage of all U.S. states. ‘This state still has a little bit of a way to go,’ she told the crowd at the distillery in Nashville. ‘Only 3 in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated.’

The crowd at the popular Nashville bar can be heard booing Dr. Jill, as she shames them for lagging behind the rest of the country in COVID shots.

‘Well, you’re booing yourselves!’ Biden told them as she cackled uncomfortably.

Can anyone imagine First Lady Melania being booed and telling the audience that they should be booing themselves? It would have been front-page news across the world. Nurse Jill, however, gets a pass because she’s so—well—her husband doesn’t post mean tweets…LOL!

