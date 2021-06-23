https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/23/jill-biden-gets-booed-during-a-vaccination-event-with-brad-paisley-in-nashville-tenn/

First Lady Jill Biden was in Nashville, Tennesse on Tuesday with country music superstar Brad Paisley to promote COVID-19 vaccinations:

FLOTUS has arrived in Nashville to promote the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic. Currently shaking hands, expected to speak shortly. County music superstar Brad Paisley will sing to show his support. — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) June 22, 2021

It did not go well.

According to The Tennessean’s Brett Kelman, she was booed and then the crowd laughed at her response when she lectured them on the state’s low vaccination rate:

In Nashville remarks, first lady Jill Biden mentions the very low vaccination rate in Tennessee. The crowd winces, then boos. “Well,” she says, “you are booing yourselves.” Crowd laughs. — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) June 22, 2021

Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief Versha Sharma spun this as a “pretty good response from @FLOTUS”:

This was at the Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville:

Hello, @flotus! Let’s talk about a great perk of getting vaccinated — getting all together in places like @OleSmoky 🍻 pic.twitter.com/mCOyolSDTi — Made to Save (@ItsMadeToSave) June 22, 2021

And:

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley tour a pop-up vaccination site at Ole Smokey Distillery in Nashville, TN on June 22, 2021 pic.twitter.com/jeeUDWnUlz — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) June 23, 2021

Of note, the venue didn’t mention the event on its Twitter account nor did Paisley, but he did promote an upcoming NASCAR race:

Yesterday was magical. @NASCAR is back in The City of Music. pic.twitter.com/mxGhk88Ubm — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) June 21, 2021

Maybe the White House chose the wrong messengers for their pro-vax message?

