Among the left-leaning mainstream media outlets out there, POLITICO has generally been one of the most accurate. That’s not saying a lot within a group that tried to convince us Russiagate was real and the pandemic started with bat soup, but POLITICO generally calls it fairly straight. In their report about Kamala Harris finally going to the border, their opening sentence was comically biased.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there.”

No, it wasn’t “Republicans” calling for her to go to the border. It was coming from both sides of the aisle. Democrats mostly stuck their heads in the sand regarding her awkward avoidance of the border, but those who did mention it said that she should be heading down there. If there was anything bipartisan in the polarized world of Washington DC, it’s that Border Czar Harris needed to go to, you know, the border.

Pressure truly has been relentless as any event where Harris poked her head out resulted in questions from hecklers. They would have come from mainstream media, but Harris has been conspicuously absent from press conferences and any interviews she did only happened if the ground rules were set ahead of time about the topic being taboo.

What finally got her to relent? Representative Jim Jordan had an idea:

“Thank you President Trump for getting Vice President Harris to finally go to the southern border. She would never go without you announcing your trip first.”

Thank you President Trump for getting Vice President Harris to finally go to the southern border. She would never go without you announcing your trip first. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 23, 2021

President Trump announced his own trip to the border over a week ago. According to the NY Post:

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border region with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the end of this month to draw attention to what he called “grave and willful dereliction of duty” by his successor, President Biden. “The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in US history,” Trump said in a lengthy statement. “It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.” The announcement comes days after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released statistics showing that more than 180,000 illegal immigrants were stopped at the border in May, the first time that number had been exceeded in a single month since April 2000.

The White House will downplay Trump’s visit to the border prompting Kamala Harris to finally go, but let’s go ahead and call bologna on that notion. It is a 100% certainty that his announcement helped force her to finally pretend to do her job.

