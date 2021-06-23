https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-confused-teleprompter-jumbles-name-baton-rouge-police-chief-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on gun control with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

As usual, Biden could barely read his own teleprompter.

Joe Biden jumbled the name of the police chief of Baton Rouge: “Police Chief Murray…excuse me, Police Chief Mary, Police Chief Murphy Paul of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.”

78–year-old Joe Biden is suffering from dementia but the media refuses to acknowledge his cognitive decline.

VIDEO:

JOE BIDEN: “Police Chief Murray…excuse me, Police Chief Mary, Police Chief Murphy Paul” pic.twitter.com/FbCuXomsMi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2021

