President Joe Biden and a number of Democrats were spotted wearing masks at a funeral service for former Sen. John Warner (R-VA) on Wednesday, even though they are fully vaccinated.

The president, First Lady Jill Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were spotted wearing masks at the service, as well as Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

Some advocates of the vaccines criticize vaccinated people who keep wearing masks, arguing it raises doubts about their effectiveness. The Centers for Disease Controls have advised that fully vaccinated people can resume activities as normal both inside and outside, except for separate regulations for those using public transportation and airplanes.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was also spotted at the service wearing a mask.

Most of the funeral guests wore masks for the service, but Pelosi’s husband Paul was photographed speaking to the president and first lady without a mask.

Biden removed his mask as he spoke at Warner’s service which was held at the Washington National Cathedral.

Warner died at the age of 94 from heart failure and is the sixth husband of actress Elizabeth Taylor.

