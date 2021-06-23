https://www.theepochtimes.com/john-mcafee-antivirus-pioneer-found-dead-in-spanish-prison-cell-officials_3871470.html

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee, who was known for his outlandish lifestyle, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell after a court had authorized his extradition back to the United States.

The Catalan justice department confirmed his death to news outlets and confirmed earlier reports from El Mundo and El Pais newspapers.

The department said that it appears McAfee committed suicide. McAfee, who founded the namesake antivirus and computer security service, was facing tax evasion charges in the United States.

Other details about his death were not provided by the department.

In the final tweet sent from an account associated with McAfee on June 18, he warned: “In a democracy, power is given not taken. But it is still power. Love, compassion, caring have no use for it. But it is fuel for greed, hostility, jealousy… All power corrupts. Take care which powers you allow a democracy to wield.”

Following his death, some pointed to a tweet McAfee wrote in 2019 that included a cryptic warning.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself’. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD,” he tweeted, including a link to a now-offline website.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

The cybersecurity software pioneer in October 2020 also made a reference to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who was found dead in a prison cell in 2019.

“The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing,” he wrote on June 16 of this year.

Last year, he was arrested at the Barcelona international airport on the charges, which were pending in a Tennessee federal court. An indictment against him said that he earned millions of dollars from consulting, speaking engagements, promoting cryptocurrencies, and making a documentary.

“From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release in October of last year.

McAfee in 1994 resigned from the antivirus company he founded, although years later, he created a profane video explaining how users can uninstall the antivirus software.

McAfee in 2019 was ordered to pay $25 million in damages over the death of a former neighbor in Belize in 2012.

But the 75-year-old Twitter posts became more and more somber in recent days while he was behind bars while also criticizing various U.S. federal agencies.

In the June 9 post on Twitter, McAfee noted that “after uncountable lawsuits and the reach of the FED’s I now have nothing. But inside these prison bars I have never felt more free. The things you believe you own, in reality own you.”

And in one particularly revealing post, he wrote, “I have a million followers but I’d be surprised if even 1% bother to read my tweets. Ramblings of an old man lost in a near infinite Twitter verse – like tears in rain. As you may guess I’m having a down day.”

