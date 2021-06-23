https://bigleaguepolitics.com/joint-chiefs-of-staff-chairman-defends-critical-race-theory-in-bizarre-rant-against-white-rage/

In another piece of evidence that the military has been captured and turned against the country it should be defending, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley defended critical race theory during testimony in Congress on Wednesday.

“On the issue of critical race theory, etc., I’ll obviously have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is, but I do think it’s important,” he said.

“The United States Military Academy is a university, and it is important that we train and understand, and I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I understand it,” Milley added.

This is when Milley exposed himself as little more than a partisan political operative who hides behind his uniform and his medals in order to subvert U.S. national security goals.

“So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America. What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said.

“So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend. And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States Military…of being “woke” or something else because we are studying some theories that are out there,” Milley added before spouting off some nonsense about the founding fathers being racist.

The full clip can be seen here:

Strong reaction from Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley on the issue of critical race theory before House Armed Services. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our noncommisioned officers of being quote ‘woke'” pic.twitter.com/otWBw3YdPK — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 23, 2021

Milley was responding to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been among the top critics of the military being subverted by Democrat operatives like Milley to promote social justice causes at the expense of national security.

Big League Politics reported on Gaetz’s pointed criticisms about the direction of the military under President-imposed Joe Biden:

“Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called out the Biden regime and the military-industrial complex for their use of “cancel culture” in purging all conservative patriots from the military on Wednesday.

Gaetz appeared via Zoom before the House Committee on Armed Services, which was holding a hearing on alleged extremism in the military. He pulled no punches while blasting the dog-and-pony-show hearings as “total nonsense.”

“Today, the Chinese communist party is building aircraft carriers and jets that every member of this committee knows threaten to close or eliminate the capability gap. North Korea is perfecting the ability to strike the United States with nuclear weapons. Cartels are hunting the next trafficking routes, and here we are,” Gaetz said.

“Today, the House Armed Services Committee is engaged in a review of constitutionally-protected expression from our troops. How utterly weak of us. No wonder the Chinese communist party continues to gain ground,” he added.

Gaetz noted that the purpose of the hearing is “to gaslight the targeting of U.S. military patriots who do not share preapproved politics.”

“This is not about extremism. It’s not about white supremacy. It’s about woke supremacy. It’s about converting the military…into an institution controlled by the political left. Today, instead of working together, we are gathered having a hearing designed to tear us apart, to try and get us to view our fellow countrymen and women who protect us as somehow evil or dangerous or a cancer to be exercised,” Gaetz said.

“U.S. Military is the most diverse organization in our entire country. Men and women, Christians and Jews, Hindus, Muslims, queer and straight, every last one of them, patriots with a common purpose to protect and defend the United States of America,” he added.“

Cowards like Milley have been happy to look the other way while thousands of servicemen have died in foreign wars of conquest to boost the profits of defense contractors. Now, he pushes woke propaganda in an attempt to convince another generation to kill and die for his personal power and prestige. If not in this life, Milley will suffer mightily in the next life for his crimes against humanity.

