Behar Blames Trump for Rising Crime Rates: He Spent ‘Four Years Normalizing Crime’
Joy Behar isn’t smart, we know this. I can handle stupid. But she speaks in such a remarkably bad-faith way, it should make you all cringe. pic.twitter.com/uPpunpmR7q
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 23, 2021
Joy Behar, with a straight face, blames President Trump for the Democrat crime wave.