MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid had its worst week ever from June 14-18, setting new viewership lows among both total viewers and the key news demographic coveted by advertisers.

“The ReidOut” averaged 1.2 million total viewers for its smallest audience since the far-left program began in July 2020, when the controversial host was chosen to fill the vacancy left by Chris Matthews’ sudden retirement.

Reid’s struggling program also had its worst turnout among the crucial news demo of adults age 25-54, averaging only 149,000 viewers in the category that helps keep the lights on. “The ReidOut” finished the week as the No. 29 program in cable news among demo viewers, finishing behind 15 different Fox News offerings, five different MSNBC shows, and even eight programs from rival liberal network CNN.

Every program that airs on Fox News weekdays from 6 a.m. through 1 a.m. attracted a larger demo audience than Reid’s show.

“Fox News Primetime,” which is Reid’s direct time-slot competition, averaged 1.5 million viewers and 238,000 among the key demo to top the MSNBC show by 60%.

Reid, who has a long history of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation, recently came under fire for declaring that anyone who opposes critical race theory being taught in schools is racist.

She is perhaps best known for a 2018 scandal in which she claimed that homophobic comments on her old blog, “The Reid Report,” were not written by her in a story that shocked the media industry. The MSNBC host blamed hackers and claimed to enlist the FBI to investigate her implausible claim, but she became emotional on air when her story fell apart.

The MSNBC host then admitted it was unlikely she was hacked, but claimed that she didn’t recall making the offensive remarks, for which she apologized anyway.

Reid’s old blog also touted “America First” immigration policies, featured anti-Semitic comments, encouraged readers to check out “Loose Change,” a documentary on a conspiracy theory that alleges the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, were planned by the United States government, and had then-Sen. John McCain’s head photoshopped onto the body of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooter.

The bizarre ordeal damaged her reputation, but she was nevertheless awarded Matthews’ coveted time slot when he stepped aside after being accused of making inappropriate comments to female guests. She also led the network’s 2020 political coverage alongside left-wing hosts Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow.

“Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true,” MSNBC told Fox News in 2018.

MSNBC did not immediately respond when asked if the network is concerned about Reid’s all-time low ratings.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

