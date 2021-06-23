https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/just-gavin-newsom-face-recall-election-later-year-california-secretary-state-confirms/

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election later this year, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier this year recall organizers gathered over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election this year.

The signatures were verified which triggered a “30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” the Secretary of State said on April 26.

Only 43 signatures were withdrawn statewide and the remaining 1,719,900 verified signatures still meet the threshold to initiate a recall election.

“Secretary Weber’s letter to the Department of Finance triggers the next phase of the recall process in which the DOF will estimate the costs of the gubernatorial recall if it is held as a special election and if it is held as part of the next regularly scheduled election. These estimated costs must be submitted to the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Secretary of State, and the Chairperson of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee (JLBC) by August 5. Once the JLBC has had 30 days to review and comment, the Secretary of State will then certify the sufficiency of signatures pursuant to statute.” the SOS said in a press release.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

This is the second time in California’s history that a campaign has successfully triggered a recall election to oust a governor — out of 55 attempts!

Former California Governor Gray Davis (D) was recalled in 2003 over the state’s energy crisis, rolling blackouts and skyrocketing car registration fees.

