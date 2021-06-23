http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W8IVJzu4NyU/

Vice President Kamala Harris will finally visit the border according to a new report, giving in to outside political pressure from Republicans.

Harris is expected to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday, just days before President Donald Trump’s planned visit, according to Politico reporter Daniel Lippman.

Trump is expected to visit the border next Wednesday with House Republicans and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX).

He announced his visit last Tuesday.

“What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty,” Trump said in a statement. “My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

Since she was first appointed by Biden to lead the administration’s response on the border crisis, Harris has gone 91 days without visiting the border.

During her trip to Guatemala and Mexico, Harris struggled with questions about visiting the border, describing it as a “grand gesture” she would avoid.

A contentious exchange with NBC reporter Lester Holt only further embarrassed Harris after she flippantly noted, “I haven’t been to Europe.”

At the end of her trip, she finally acknowledged she would visit the border “at some point” in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

