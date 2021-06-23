https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/kurt-schlichter-gives-journalists-some-questions-to-ask-the-president-after-his-comments-about-needing-f-15s-and-nukes-to-fight-the-government/

As Twitchy reported, earlier today President Biden, accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland, spoke about his gun control plan and pulled an Eric Swalwell, warning anyone who might be plotting a move against the government that they’ll need “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” This should be disturbing … they called the January 6 Capitol riot an insurrection and not one gun was recovered.

Your precious Second Amendment is useless against the power and fury of the United States government. Also, the nation was on the brink of collapse due to a handful of unarmed, idiotic chuckleheads on January 6th. Same people. — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) June 23, 2021

Wait, so a guy dressed like a Burning Man reject in a buffalo head and his motley crew of Red Dawn LARPers almost overthrew the entire government but you can’t own a semi-auto because the mighty government will nuke you into next week? PICK A NARRATIVE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2021

What else will the Democrats consider an insurrection in need of putting down? Will F-15 pilots fire on American citizens? Does this man know what he’s saying?

He apparently does, because in this flashback video from 2020, he says essentially the same thing, adding that “there is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you” … against what? That F-15?

Biden: “Those who say ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots’ — a great line, well, guess what: The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government you need an F-15 with Hellfire Missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you.” pic.twitter.com/npmW40DHS2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2020

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter has some ready-made questions for any journalists who’d like to follow up on President Biden’s thread.

I have no patience for licensed regime reporters who don’t ask obvious questions like “Are you saying that you would use F 15s and nuclear weapons against Americans?” https://t.co/3K3tlhTgp4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

Let me help the licensed regime journalists with some questions this remarkable outburst gives rise to… “Mr. President, if you plan to use force against American citizens, can you tell us how many BCTs the American military has currently deployable within the United States?” https://t.co/hgYGwH6Nzt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“Also, do you know what a BCT is? Do you know how many troops are in a brigade combat team? Do you understand the logistical needs of a BCT and its vulnerabilities in an insurgency environment?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

How many BCTs do you think you would need to secure an urban area the size of Los Angeles. Didn’t it take three divisions, about 12 brigades, to secure it during the Riots? How long could you logistically support that?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“You mentioned F15s. How many bombers of all types does the United States have deployable within the continental US? How many are operational? How many sorties could the military fly a day against American citizens?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“Have your generals, when they aren’t busy excusing CERT on Capitol Hill and not winning wars, staffed exactly how many American military personnel they could count on to attack American citizens if you ordered it? What percentage do you believe would comply and why?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“Can you explain how you would employ bombers to hold territory, like a city? What means would you use to identify targets to bomb within the United States? What would the rules of engagement be when using bombers against American citizens?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“How would you protect the supply lines to the fighter bases from attacks by armed citizens? How many of your limited ground forces would you allocate to securing supply lines between bases and protecting complicit forces living off post from retaliation?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“Have you considered that the military forces of the National Guard in red states, which include aircraft, artillery and infantry, may refuse or even oppose your campaign against American citizens? Would you attack those forces?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“When staffing the campaign you speak of against American citizens, what was your analysis of the number of armed American citizens the 2,000,000 pre-desertion military would have to oppose?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“You expressed a willingness to use bombers and potential even nuclear weapons against your own people. How many American citizens would you kill to retain your hold on power?” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

“Mr. President, I have more questions, but your aide mentioned Matlock is on and that you need to be going.” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 23, 2021

Remember when Rep. Steve Cohen was questioning the loyalty of the National Guard Troops called to D.C. for the inauguration, estimating that perhaps 75 percent of the Guard could be compromised because they voted for Donald Trump? What was Cohen expecting to happen? Speaker Nancy Pelosi was happy to do a photoshoot with the Guard on the Capitol steps before relegating them to a parking garage.

Now look at who’s inside that building:

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

And he got to go home early and take the next day off because of a threat that a militia group was going to attack the Capitol behind the National Guard and the razor wire fencing.

