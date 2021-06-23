https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/23/kurt-schlichter-gives-journalists-some-questions-to-ask-the-president-after-his-comments-about-needing-f-15s-and-nukes-to-fight-the-government/

As Twitchy reported, earlier today President Biden, accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland, spoke about his gun control plan and pulled an Eric Swalwell, warning anyone who might be plotting a move against the government that they’ll need “F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.” This should be disturbing … they called the January 6 Capitol riot an insurrection and not one gun was recovered.

What else will the Democrats consider an insurrection in need of putting down? Will F-15 pilots fire on American citizens? Does this man know what he’s saying?

He apparently does, because in this flashback video from 2020, he says essentially the same thing, adding that “there is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you” … against what? That F-15?

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter has some ready-made questions for any journalists who’d like to follow up on President Biden’s thread.

Remember when Rep. Steve Cohen was questioning the loyalty of the National Guard Troops called to D.C. for the inauguration, estimating that perhaps 75 percent of the Guard could be compromised because they voted for Donald Trump? What was Cohen expecting to happen? Speaker Nancy Pelosi was happy to do a photoshoot with the Guard on the Capitol steps before relegating them to a parking garage.

Now look at who’s inside that building:

And he got to go home early and take the next day off because of a threat that a militia group was going to attack the Capitol behind the National Guard and the razor wire fencing.

