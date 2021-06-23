https://www.theepochtimes.com/largest-healthcare-union-in-us-will-fight-mandatory-covid-19-vaccines_3871205.html

The president of the largest healthcare union in the United States announced the organization would fight against companies requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

Earlier in June, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City mandated that its employees get vaccinated against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, coming as other hospital systems across the United States have done the same.

But George Gresham, the president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East—which describes itself as the largest healthcare union in the country—said hospital systems don’t have the right to mandate vaccines for employees. The union is based in New York City but represents hundreds of thousands of workers in New Jersey, Florida, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Massachusetts.

“Whether there is a legal challenge that we can make, or whether it’s just a pure organizational challenge that we can make, we are not going to just give in,” Gresham told local news website Gothamist this week.

The union president said that he is vaccinated against the virus and has encouraged union members to get the shot. However, he told the website that workers “have the right to make their decision about their own health,” meeting with NewYork-Presbyterian CEO Steve Corwin to discuss unvaccinated union members’ concerns about the company’s policy.

It’s not just 1199SEIU that has opposed mandatory shots as New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) released a statement opposing vaccine mandates.

“NYSNA strongly opposes the mandatory vaccination of health care providers for COVID-19 as a condition of employment or as a state or federal mandate,” says the union on its website.

According to a memo released earlier in the month, NewYork-Presbyterian informed its workers that it would require them to get at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot by Sept. 1.

“We care for sick people–some critically so–every day, and we are responsible for their safety while in our care,” the mandate notice said. “The stakes in this matter are high, and the evidence is clear that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important and responsible action we can take as NYP team members for the safety and well-being of our patients and visitors, our communities, and ourselves,” it added.

Gresham’s comments come after employees of Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas challenged the system’s vaccine requirement, which was shot down by a judge several weeks ago.

Later, a Houston Methodist spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email that 153 employees were fired Tuesday or had quit during the previous two-week period.

“Many of my clients actually contracted COVID as a result of treating COVID-positive patients, and the thank you that Methodist Hospital gives them now is a pink slip,” said Jared Woodfill, an attorney representing the employees.

The Epoch Times has contacted NewYork-Presbyterian for comment.

