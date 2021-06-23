https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/23/law-firm-hired-by-lincoln-project-with-lawyers-who-reportedly-donated-to-lincoln-project-finds-that-lincoln-project-didnt-know-about-john-weaver/

Well, looks like we can move on now. A months-long investigation into what the Lincoln Project knew about John Weaver and when they knew it has reached the conclusion that the Lincoln Project didn’t know before news reports came out.

Here’s the Lincoln Project’s official statement:

They learned about it from the news, you guys! No one had any idea about John Weaver’s sexual proclivities despite email evidence showing they did!

So move on, haters!

Yeah, about the law firm retained by the Lincoln Project:

The probe findings come as many have raised questions about the independence of the investigation, with [The 19th reporter Amanda] Becker noting Tuesday that some lawyers employed at Paul Hastings had made financial contributions to The Lincoln Project in the past.

You don’t say!

They knew. They all knew.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...