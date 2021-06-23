https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/letter-q-posted-john-mcafees-instagram-account-hours-death/

John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday, but the letter “Q” was posted to his Instagram account hours after his death.

McAfee’s wife, Janice, is believed to have posted to his accounts for him while he was imprisoned — but it is currently unclear who has access or posted the cryptic “Q.”

There was no caption or explanation with the photo.

The death of the 76-year-old outspoken political activist and anti-virus software pioneer is currently being reported as a suicide, however, he has frequently claimed that if he dies by suicide it was the government. Earlier in the day, Spain’s National Court approved a request for his extradition back to the US.

McAfee even got a tattoo in 2019 reading “$WHACKD.”

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

McAfee was arrested by Spanish authorities on October 3, 2020 at the El Prat Airport.He was wanted by the US government for owing millions of dollars in taxes.

Zero Hedge reports that earlier this month, McAfee argued in a videolink hearing that charges against him are politically motivated, and that he would die in prison if he was returned to the US.

If convicted, he was facing up to 30 years in prison.

