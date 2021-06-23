https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/fauci-email-control-claims-debunked-by-hhs/

Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Officer, Anthony Fauci, lied when claiming the release and redaction of his personal emails were “completely out of” his “control,” The National Pulse can now reveal.

While discussing emails received from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s with offers of “resources and money” on a recent episode of The New York Times podcast “Sway,” Fauci asserted that he had no “control” over the release of his email through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests:

“No, no. Well, I don’t know who redacted that. When people ask for my emails, I don’t look through my emails and say, “OK, I’ll give you this one and redact this.” It’s completely out of my control.”

But Mr. Fauci’s insistence is directly at odds with rules stated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in response to a FOIA request from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Despite HHS efforts to delay the FOIA request – which focused on Fauci’s communications with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) personnel regarding COVID-19’s origins – a federal judge ordered the department to produce an initial batch of the requested records in one month.

As legal watchdog Judicial Watch notes, HHS rationale for stonewalling the FOIA request rested on the department insisting that “Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released”:

“In a September 21 court filing, HHS said the agency could begin producing 300 pages of responsive records to the Daily Caller News Foundation beginning on November 30, eight months after receiving the Daily Caller’s request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The total number of responsive records is approximately 4,200, which would push off the full release of the records until at least 2022. HHS also alleged that Fauci must personally review each one of his emails before they are released.”

Representing yet another brazen lie by the NIAID Director, the bogus claim comes amidst a separate FOIA request revealing emails from Fauci discrediting masks and ignoring concerns over the validity of the Chinese Communist Party’s COVID-19 data.

Other organizations – including the White Coat Waste Project – have sued the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for its refusal to share documents relevant to the agency’s involvement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Having just a filed a lawsuit against NIH for refusing to release Fauci’s damning emails and other documents related to its year-long funding of dangerous coronavirus experiments on animals by EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, its alarming that the NIH and Fauci are apparently contradicting each other on the process for reviewing materials for release to the taxpaying public. Does he or doesn’t he review and approve emails before they’re released,” White Coat Waste Project Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman told The National Pulse.

