https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/23/libs-and-anti-trump-republicans-flip-out-over-gov-ron-desantis-signing-new-legislation-to-prevent-campus-indoctrination/

Libs and anti-Trump Republicans are flipping out over new legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he says is to prevent indoctrination of students at the state’s publicly-funded colleges and universities:

From the Miami Herald:

In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.”

The survey will discern “the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented” in public universities and colleges, and seeks to find whether students, faculty and staff “feel free to express beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom,” according to the bill.

The measure, which goes into effect July 1, does not specify what will be done with the survey results. But DeSantis and Sen. Ray Rodrigues, the sponsor of the bill, suggested on Tuesday that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.

Raw Story, for example, says “Florida goes full fascist”:

American Bridge’s Max Steele calls it “suppression of free speech”:

“Kim Jong-Un approves,” tweeted Lincoln Project co-founder Fred Wellman:

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly noted that DeSantis “did not name specific state universities or colleges with this problem”:

And “this man is dangerous,” writes Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago:

But it seems like this total freak out is, shall we say, just a bit premature?

But people were already mad at DeSantis for making sure CRT isn’t taught in K-12:

And this is peak DeSantis:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...