On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck exposes how ranchers are slowly and secretly being run out of business and how farmers are economically being forced to comply. Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) is the weapon, and the top food suppliers have caved.

The heart of our country — farmers and ranchers — is being destroyed in the name of “social progress.” From Biden’s infrastructure plan, his tax deal, and inflation, Glenn reveals how it’s all connected to transform society into something completely un-American.

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem joins to discuss the attacks on our food supply and says America’s agriculture industry should be treated as a national security issue. She discusses the plans for how her state is going around the Biden administration “to create our own meat processing supply … and take our destiny back into our own hands.”

