https://www.oann.com/lloyds-closing-44-branches-this-year-union-unite/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lloyds-closing-44-branches-this-year-union-unite

June 23, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is closing 44 bank branches across England and Wales this year, employment union Unite said in a statement.

Lloyds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook