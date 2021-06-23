https://www.oann.com/refinitiv-eikon-information-service-hit-by-outage/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=refinitiv-eikon-information-service-hit-by-outage



The logo of Refinitiv is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files The logo of Refinitiv is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

June 23, 2021

By Tom Westbrook and Huw Jones

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -London Stock Exchange Group’s Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced an outage for several hours on Wednesday, the company said, the second such glitch in as many months.

Refinitiv said services began suffering problems at 0119 GMT, hitting banks and other financial firms during the trading day in Asia. Some customers complained on Twitter as the European trading session began but it was unclear how many users were affected.

“We are aware of an ongoing incident currently impacting certain users being unable to log in to some Refinitiv products and services,” a Refinitiv spokesperson said.

“There is no impact to the underlying services. We are working hard to resolve the problem and apologise to customers for the inconvenience.”

Products affected besides Eikon included currency-trading software Refinitiv FXT, as well as Refinitiv Workspace, Refinitiv World-Check One, FXall, MyRefinitiv, Refinitiv Contributions Channel Cloud, Refinitiv Deal Tracker Service and Eikon Auctions, an earlier Refinitiv email said.

Eikon had experienced an hours long outage in April.

LSEG shares were down 0.8% as the broader UK stock market edged higher on Wednesday. The stock exchange group completed its $27 billion takeover of Refinitiv in January. The data provider has more than 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users.

Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes on Refinitiv terminals. Thomson Reuters holds a minority stake in the LSE.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Huw Jones; editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Carmel Crimmins)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

