https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxist-defeats-4-term-buffalo-democrat-mayor/

Posted by Kane on June 23, 2021 3:14 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

India Walton, a socialist clown, has beaten Buffalo’s incumbent Democrat mayor.

‘Absolutely I’m a Socialist’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...