https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marxist-defeats-4-term-buffalo-democrat-mayor/
“When we organize, we win.” India Walton speaking publicly for the first time. She has maintained the lead over Mayor Byron Brown the entire night. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/57GiNPudfl
— Ali Touhey (@Ali2e) June 23, 2021
India Walton, a socialist clown, has beaten Buffalo’s incumbent Democrat mayor.
‘Absolutely I’m a Socialist’
The speed and conviction with which India Walton answers “Are you a socialist?” with “Oh absolutely” is just incredible pic.twitter.com/rzbcM6NWNS
— Meagan Day (@meaganmday) June 23, 2021