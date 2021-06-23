https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/559845-michael-b-jordan-to-rename-his-rum-brand-after-appropriation

Actor Michael B. Jordan is apologizing after a rum brand he’s launching faced cultural appropriation accusations, saying the intention “was never to offend or hurt a culture.”

The “Creed” star shared a message with his more than 17 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, saying he “hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on” Caribbean culture with the new line of spirits, which will now be renamed.

The 34-year-old performer was seen in photos in recent days marking the launch of his rum, J’Ouvert.

Some critics said the name, which refers to an annual festival in Trinidad and Tobago that’s part of Carnival, was offensive.

Rapper Nicki Minaj shared an Instagram post Tuesday explaining the history of the word, saying it’s “not just about the time, it’s what it represents pertaining to enslavement and freedom.”

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, wrote that she was sure Jordan “didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean people would find offensive.” Now that Jordan was made aware, Minaj advised, he should “change the name and continue to flourish and prosper.”

Jordan said following the flap that he’s spent the last few days doing “a lot of listening” and “learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

“I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming,” he wrote. “We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Jordan isn’t the first celebrity to face accusations of cultural appropriation with a brand launch. Kim KardashianKimberly (Kim) Noel Kardashian WestKim Kardashian West sued by domestic workers, accused of improper pay, not giving breaks Caitlyn Jenner: My family not ‘involved whatsoever’ in gubernatorial bid Van Jones predicts Kim Kardashian will be an ‘unbelievable attorney’ MORE changed the name of her shapewear line from Kimono to Skims in 2019 after critics denounced her calling it after the traditional Japanese dress.

