A founding member of British rock band “Mumford & Sons” announced Thursday that he was leaving the band so he could speak about political issues without it impacting his bandmates.

Earlier this year, guitarist Winston Marshall faced allegations of being conservative after he tweeted support for the book “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo that is critical of the far left group Antifa.

He was then accused of being far right but denied this, stating he would condemn all extremism regardless of what side of the political spectrum the people fell on.

Marshall was invited to continue in the band but decided to leave so he could focus on other creative ventures including writing and speaking on political issues. He recently founded a charity called “Hong Kong Link-Up” which focuses on helping Hong Kongers settle into Britain instead of China because of the repressive state of China, according to the Associated Press.

The other bandmates – which include Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett – supported Marshall’s decision and commented, “We wish you all the best for the future, Win, and we love you man,” on the Instagram announcement.

