https://www.oann.com/n-korea-say-it-is-not-considering-any-contact-with-the-u-s-kcna/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-korea-say-it-is-not-considering-any-contact-with-the-u-s-kcna

June 23, 2021

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said it is not considering any contact with the United States, state media KCNA reported, citing Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook