https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/nebraska-governor-pete-ricketts-now-sending-law-enforcement-texas-help-secure-border/

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he will be sending law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help with the completely out-of-control border crisis.

Now Pete Ricketts, the Governor of Nebraska, who is also a Republican, has announced that he will do the same.

These governors should not have to do this. They are stepping up to fill the void left by the completely useless Biden administration.

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Tells Activists to Knock on Doors and Harass People Who Haven’t Been Vaccinated in Desperate Push to Meet 4th of July Goal (VIDEO)

Nebraska to send state troopers to Texas to aid border security, Gov. Ricketts says Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he will send a group of state troopers to Texas later this month to assist local authorities with border security amid an ongoing immigration crisis. Ricketts said his decision was a response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent public call for state governors to provide law enforcement resources. Like other prominent Republicans, the Nebraska governor argued that President Biden’s immigration policies have exacerbated the border crisis. “Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” Ricketts said in a statement. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.” Ricketts’ office said the group would consist of about 25 Nebraska state troopers who will travel to Del Rio, Texas. The troopers will work with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The group’s trip will last a maximum of 16 days.

See the governor’s tweets below:

Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico. The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 19, 2021

While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.https://t.co/fc7SbKuWuw — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) June 19, 2021

These governors deserve praise for stepping up to the plate to help.

Biden and Harris certainly aren’t going to do it.

(Image:Source)

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

